Family In U.S. Reunited With Grandfather's World War II Items

Good morning. I'm Noel King. They didn't even know what was lost, but the family of the late Harold Henderson have been reunited with a button from his World War II uniform and a tag with his serial number. An Australian couple found them at the former site of a U.S. military base in Queensland. They tracked down Henderson's family in Wisconsin and mailed the items back. We all cried, said Henderson's granddaughter. It's another piece of him that's back home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.