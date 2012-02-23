© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spencer Beckwith On The Arts
Twice A Month During KUNM's Broadcast Of NPR's "Weekend Edition Saturday"
Hosted by Spencer Beckwith

Spencer Beckwith covers the performing arts in Northern and Central New Mexico for KUNM.

Latest Episodes