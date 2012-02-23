Spencer Beckwith On The Arts
Twice A Month During KUNM's Broadcast Of NPR's "Weekend Edition Saturday"
Spencer Beckwith covers the performing arts in Northern and Central New Mexico for KUNM.
Latest Episodes
An interview recorded in 2016 with Antoine Predock.
In the early years, rock 'n' roll posters were pretty basic -- large legible print, studio photos of the performers and one or two primary colors as…
Over 500 people crowded into Albuquerque's Harwood Art Center last year for the opening of Recycled Heart, an exhibit of artwork made from cast-off…
Covering Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix a few years ago, New York Times journalist Michael Powell, disheartened by the commercialism of the big game, drove…
Towns in 18th Century New Mexico were built as enclosures. Outside adobe walls were windowless and doorless, facing inward were homes and a place of…
When her husband Alfred Stieglitz died in 1946, Georgia O'Keeffe left New Mexico to settle Stieglitz's complicated finances in New York. She wound up…
The Grawemeyer Award is the world's top honor for musical composition. Recipients include John Adams, Pierre Boulez, Esa-Pekka Salonen and John…
Through December, and after sunset, the public can visit five locations in downtown Albuquerque where local artists have created light-based artworks.…
Printmaking, said Gustave Baumann, "requires soul, imagination, deftness . . . and unlimited patience." A beautiful and deeply-detailed new book on…
Nick Otero teaches art at Bosque Farms Elementary School south of Albuquerque. In his spare time he makes saints -- New Mexico's traditional santos.…